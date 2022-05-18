ichi.farm (ICHI) Market Cap Tops $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,340.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00588180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.97 or 0.00511141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00034183 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.56 or 1.68234208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009029 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.