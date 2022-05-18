ICHI Price Tops $2.99 on Major Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last week, ICHI has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $2.99 or 0.00010028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $13.91 million and approximately $51,774.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.23 or 0.00516480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00034630 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,083.40 or 1.64374160 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,646,278 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.