IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.20.

IDYA opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 170.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

