Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.
Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Cowen dropped their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $433.08.
Shares of ILMN traded down $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.81. 69,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,754. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina has a twelve month low of $208.35 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of Illumina by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 6,205 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J lifted its position in Illumina by 4.2% in the first quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 10,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.