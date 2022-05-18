Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Cowen dropped their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $433.08.

Shares of ILMN traded down $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.81. 69,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,754. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina has a twelve month low of $208.35 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of Illumina by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 6,205 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J lifted its position in Illumina by 4.2% in the first quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 10,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

