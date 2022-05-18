Illuvium Trading Down 14.1% Over Last Week (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $288.83 or 0.00997750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $187.99 million and $18.24 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,340.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00588180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.97 or 0.00511141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00034183 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.56 or 1.68234208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009029 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

