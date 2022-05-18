ImageCoin Trading Down 58.9% Over Last Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $21,188.97 and $834.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 58.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,578,724 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

