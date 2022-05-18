Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMOGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE IMO opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

