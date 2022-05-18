Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE IMO opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

