Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the April 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Incyte by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 30.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,780,000 after acquiring an additional 77,369 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,087. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

