Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $479,242.48 and $2,154.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001942 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,473.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.77 or 0.00622670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.00495491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,653.18 or 1.89306892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00033296 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00009013 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

