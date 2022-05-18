INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, INDUS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDT opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. INDUS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $61.99 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $682.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.83.

INDUS Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:INDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.68% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter.

In other INDUS Realty Trust news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $496,064.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 125,810 shares of company stock worth $9,126,370. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

