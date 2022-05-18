Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $101.79

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $101.79 and traded as low as $92.20. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $92.97, with a volume of 10,865,905 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.9% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

