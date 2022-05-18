Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $101.79

Shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $101.79 and traded as low as $92.20. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $92.97, with a volume of 10,865,905 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,623,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,582,000 after purchasing an additional 490,974 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,874,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,083,000 after acquiring an additional 356,660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,097,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,939 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,288.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,370,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,353 shares in the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

