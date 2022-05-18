Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,222,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,869 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 975,983 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after acquiring an additional 756,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.03. 180,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $98.29. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.85.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

