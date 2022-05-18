Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 35.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,374,000 after buying an additional 35,260 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 24,433 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 7,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $1,420,663.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $2,014,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,919 shares of company stock worth $7,075,467 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST traded down $6.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.02. 5,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,071. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.84 and its 200-day moving average is $167.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

