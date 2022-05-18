Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Comcast by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 43,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Comcast by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 439,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,584,000 after buying an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $42.69. 949,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,656,676. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

