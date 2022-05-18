Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,686,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Air Lease by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Air Lease by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 704,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after buying an additional 28,993 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AL traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.15. 16,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,861. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.81%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

