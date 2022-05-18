Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,168,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,880 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Fury Gold Mines were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FURY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 26.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 140,293 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FURY stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $82.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on FURY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.80 price objective (down from $2.20) on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

