Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,292,000 after buying an additional 303,671 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Welltower by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,127,000 after buying an additional 601,859 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,236,000 after buying an additional 949,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Welltower by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.25.

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.77. 34,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,776. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.34 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 119.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.36.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

