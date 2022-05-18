Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 290 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $6,393,240. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.17.

NYSE:UNH traded down $17.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $475.12. The company had a trading volume of 63,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,384. The company has a market capitalization of $445.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $511.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.14. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.