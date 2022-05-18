Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 29,800 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $10,385,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,878,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,319,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 297,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 95,064 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 396,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter.

SUPN traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,417. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.00. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

