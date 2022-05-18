Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 8,535 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,535 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $424,408,000 after purchasing an additional 529,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 307,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,907 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.09. 408,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,527,405. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $108.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

