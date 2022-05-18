Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 476.81%.

Shares of NYSE:IKT opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IKT. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.