Insider Buying: Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) CEO Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,299,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,603. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIRD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Allbirds by 651.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,398,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,096,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

