Insider Buying: INOVIQ Ltd (ASX:IIQ) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

INOVIQ Ltd (ASX:IIQ – Get Rating) insider Philip (Phil) Powell acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.53 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,620.00 ($7,426.57).

Philip (Phil) Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get INOVIQ alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Philip (Phil) Powell bought 50,000 shares of INOVIQ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$29,000.00 ($20,279.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 16.70 and a quick ratio of 16.29.

INOVIQ Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of diagnostic products for the early detection of cancer to enhance patient outcomes in Australia. The company offers hTERT test used as an adjunct to urine cytology testing for bladder cancer; and EXO-NET pan-exosome capture tool for research purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for INOVIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INOVIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.