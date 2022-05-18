Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) SVP Sells 472 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) SVP Natalie Glance sold 472 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $42,937.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,054,434.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DUOL stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 564,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,084. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.06. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $204.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.26. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,908,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

