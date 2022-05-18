Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CAO Sells 1,336 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DT stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $33.12. 6,986,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,927. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 122.67, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after buying an additional 831,761 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 134,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,833,000 after buying an additional 30,707 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $4,041,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 54,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.