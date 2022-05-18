Insider Selling: Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director William Henry English sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.47, for a total value of C$17,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,700.98.

Shares of GXE stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.47. 1,666,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. The firm has a market cap of C$383.67 million and a P/E ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.28. Gear Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.94.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$39.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

GXE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

