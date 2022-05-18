Insider Selling: Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Insider Sells 892 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) insider Jiten Behl sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 22,799.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,508 shares in the company, valued at 703,104.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded down 0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 27.29. The company had a trading volume of 26,828,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,587,246. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 37.33.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RIVN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 73.12.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.