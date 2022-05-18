Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $320.00

Shares of Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 320 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 320 ($3.94), with a volume of 108080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.38).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 355.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 373.16. The company has a market capitalization of £325.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.07.

Get Inspecs Group alerts:

Inspecs Group Company Profile (LON:SPEC)

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspecs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspecs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.