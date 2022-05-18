Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 32.8% in April

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,200 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the April 15th total of 263,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.50.

IFCZF traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $139.79. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $123.42 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.92.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

