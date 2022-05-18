Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 93,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 131,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.92.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $55.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its position in Integra Resources by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.