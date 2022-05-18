Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 124,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 982,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Integrated Media Technology stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. Integrated Media Technology has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $38.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.41% of Integrated Media Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Hong Kong, China, Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The company focuses on the marketing and sale of autostereoscopic display (ASD) products; ASD technology displays and marvel3DPro super-workstations; lenticular hardware and switchable lenticular hardware products; ASD digital signage displays; switchable glass products; Internet of Things products; and nano-coating plated air filters.

