Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Price Up 3.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 1,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 219,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Get Interface alerts:

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. The company has a market cap of $856.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.97 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,854,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,697 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Interface by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Interface by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 103,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.