International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.58. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

