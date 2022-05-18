International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,635 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Trex by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TREX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.72.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.63. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

