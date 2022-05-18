International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,240 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.30.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $164.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,904. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

