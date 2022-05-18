International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $290,000 Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,717,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,880,000 after buying an additional 119,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 494,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 173,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $42,278,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -257.53%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

