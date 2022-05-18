International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.87% of Energy Focus worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Focus by 207.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares in the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Focus in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

EFOI stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. Energy Focus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $8.17.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 97.59% and a negative return on equity of 183.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energy Focus (Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.