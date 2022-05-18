International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.89. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 27.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

