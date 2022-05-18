International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $127.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 19.57%.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

