International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD stock opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day moving average of $114.21. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.95 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.