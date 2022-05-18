International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.