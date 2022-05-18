International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,562,336 shares of company stock worth $227,323,962 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

