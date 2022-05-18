International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.85. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

