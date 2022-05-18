International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in International Paper were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,986,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,490,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in International Paper by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,937,000 after buying an additional 4,620,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after buying an additional 207,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IP. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 41,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,928. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.