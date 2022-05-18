Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Up 27.0% in April

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,576. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.50. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $104.31.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.
