Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Up 27.0% in April

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,576. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.50. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $104.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYZ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 497.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 160,128 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 202,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 183.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter.

