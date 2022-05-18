Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.48. 401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 906.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at $226,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at $516,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $875,000.

