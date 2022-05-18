Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Stock Price Up 2%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $85.95. Approximately 104,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.28.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

