Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mercedes-Benz Group (DDAIF)

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2022 – Mercedes-Benz Group is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Mercedes-Benz Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

4/28/2022 – Mercedes-Benz Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

4/28/2022 – Mercedes-Benz Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €88.00 ($91.67) to €89.00 ($92.71). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Mercedes-Benz Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

3/31/2022 – Mercedes-Benz Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €90.00 ($93.75) to €83.00 ($86.46). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Mercedes-Benz Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($114.58) to €105.00 ($109.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.04. The company had a trading volume of 28,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,446. The company has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. Mercedes-Benz Group AG has a 52 week low of $60.79 and a 52 week high of $103.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group AG alerts:

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $49.62 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.