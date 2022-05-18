IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Issues Earnings Results

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IOBT opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. IO Biotech has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IO Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops disruptive immune modulating anti-cancer therapies in Denmark. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death ligand (PD-L1).

