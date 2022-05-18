IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Issues Earnings Results

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ IOBT opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. IO Biotech has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IO Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
About IO Biotech (Get Rating)
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops disruptive immune modulating anti-cancer therapies in Denmark. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death ligand (PD-L1).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IO Biotech (IOBT)
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.